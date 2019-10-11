Liberty (Wentzville) toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt South 42-7 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Liberty (Wentzville). Contributing to their ground game were Ben Adelsberger with two rushing touchdowns, Blake Seaton and Aidan Vankygrifka each with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Liberty (Wentzville) included Tyler Cotton with a receiving touchdown and Tye Yeh with a returning touchdown. DJ Johnson was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with a rushing touchdown.
Liberty (Wentzville) (4-3) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (0-7) will be away at Washington on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.