BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99

Liberty (Wentzville) toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt South 42-7 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Liberty (Wentzville). Contributing to their ground game were Ben Adelsberger with two rushing touchdowns, Blake Seaton and Aidan Vankygrifka each with a rushing touchdown.

Other key offensive contributors for Liberty (Wentzville) included Tyler Cotton with a receiving touchdown and Tye Yeh with a returning touchdown. DJ Johnson was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with a rushing touchdown.

Liberty (Wentzville) (4-3) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (0-7) will be away at Washington on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.