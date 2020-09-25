Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) triumphs over Francis Howell North

Liberty (Wentzville) upended visiting Francis Howell North 48-7 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Liberty (Wentzville). Leading rushers were Colby Adelsberger, Jordan Smith each with two rushing touchdowns and Blake Seaton with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with numbers for Liberty (Wentzville) included Alexander Fillner and David Richard each with a receiving touchdown. Jeremy Moutray was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with a rushing touchdown.
Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2) plays at Washington on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-5) will play at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.