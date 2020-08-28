Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) triumphs over Warrenton

Jackson Ward notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 34-6 victory over visiting Warrenton Friday.
Other players with numbers for Liberty (Wentzville) were Blake Seaton and Jordan Smith each with a rushing touchdown.
Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0) hosts Timberland on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (0-1) will host Troy Buchanan on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.