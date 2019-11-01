Liberty (Wentzville) triumphed over visiting Fort Zumwalt South 42-7 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Liberty (Wentzville). Key rushers included Tyler Cotton with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Ben Adelsberger and Blake Seaton each with a rushing touchdown.
Zach Dotson also contributed for Liberty (Wentzville) with a returning touchdown. Darius Johnson led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with a rushing touchdown.
Liberty (Wentzville) (7-3) plays at home against Kirksville on Friday, November 8.