Liberty (Wentzville) triumphed over visiting Fort Zumwalt South 42-7 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Liberty (Wentzville). Key rushers included Tyler Cotton with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Ben Adelsberger and Blake Seaton each with a rushing touchdown.

Zach Dotson also contributed for Liberty (Wentzville) with a returning touchdown. Darius Johnson led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with a rushing touchdown.

Liberty (Wentzville) (7-3) plays at home against Kirksville on Friday, November 8.

