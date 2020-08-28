 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) trounces Warrenton
Jackson Ward scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 34-6 win over visiting Warrenton Friday.

Other players tallying for Liberty (Wentzville) were Blake Seaton and Jordan Smith each with a rushing touchdown.

Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0) plays at home against Timberland on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (0-1) hosts Troy Buchanan on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

