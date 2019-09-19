Lift For Life trailed by 12 after the first half but rallied for a 18-12 victory over Jennings Thursday at Jennings.
Adding offensive numbers for Lift For Life were Antonio Gines, Malcolm Johnson and Rico Singleton each with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive players for Jennings were Jalyn Seals with a receiving touchdown and Kevin Williams with a returning touchdown.
Lift For Life (3-1) travels to Windsor (Imperial) on Friday at 7 p.m. Jennings (1-3) will host University City on Thursday, September 26 at 6 p.m.