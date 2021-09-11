 Skip to main content
Recap: Lift For Life breezes by John Burroughs
Lift For Life waltzed over John Burroughs 38-20 Saturday at John Burroughs.

Lift For Life got offensive contributions from Joshua Mullins, Rashad Singleton each with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Derell Jones with a receiving touchdown and Da'Kion Phillips with a returning touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for John Burroughs were Adisa Roberts, Kourtland Ware each with a receiving touchdown and Caleb Merritt with a returning touchdown.

Lift For Life (1-2) travels to Jennings on Thursday at 5 p.m. John Burroughs (2-1) will play at Lutheran South on Friday at 7 p.m.

