Recap: Lindbergh breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill
Lindbergh breezed by Northwest Cedar Hill 41-20 Friday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Running played a key role in the win for Lindbergh. Contributing to their ground game were Jake Hnilo, Logan Kopp each with two rushing touchdowns, Adam Dupont and DeShaun Ramey each with a rushing touchdown.

Key offensive players for Northwest Cedar Hill were Mikel Davis, Chase Viehland each with a rushing touchdown and Andrew Lenzen with a receiving touchdown.

Lindbergh (1-0) plays Eureka at Union on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-3) hosts Parkway South on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

