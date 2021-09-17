 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh triumphs over Webster Groves
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh triumphs over Webster Groves

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jake Hnilo notched four rushing touchdowns to lead Lindbergh to a 47-7 victory over visiting Webster Groves Friday.

Lindbergh also got points from Ramey DeShaun, Owen Norman each with a rushing touchdown and Ben Gassel with a field goal. James Jones led the way for Webster Groves with a returning touchdown.

Lindbergh (3-1) plays at home against Fox on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (0-4) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News