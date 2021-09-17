Recap: Lindbergh triumphs over Webster Groves

Jake Hnilo notched four rushing touchdowns to lead Lindbergh to a 47-7 victory over visiting Webster Groves Friday.
Lindbergh also got points from Ramey DeShaun, Owen Norman each with a rushing touchdown and Ben Gassel with a field goal. James Jones led the way for Webster Groves with a returning touchdown.
Lindbergh (3-1) plays at home against Fox on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (0-4) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
