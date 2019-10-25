Lindbergh upended Parkway South 35-6 Friday at Parkway South.
Running played a key role in the win for Lindbergh. Leading rushers were Logan Marchand, Bobby Tessler each with two rushing touchdowns and Adam Dupont with a rushing touchdown.
Lindbergh upended Parkway South 35-6 Friday at Parkway South.
Running played a key role in the win for Lindbergh. Leading rushers were Logan Marchand, Bobby Tessler each with two rushing touchdowns and Adam Dupont with a rushing touchdown.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.