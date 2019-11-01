Logan Kopp scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Lindbergh to a 31-7 win over Lafayette Friday at Lafayette.
Josh Lorenz also contributed for Lindbergh with a field goal. Pernell Garner led Lafayette with a receiving touchdown.
