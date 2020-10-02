 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh upends Northwest Cedar Hill
Recap: Lindbergh upends Northwest Cedar Hill

Lindbergh upended Northwest Cedar Hill 41-20 Friday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Running the ball was key for Lindbergh. Contributing to their ground game were Jake Hnilo, Logan Kopp each with two rushing touchdowns, Adam Dupont and DeShaun Ramey each with a rushing touchdown.

Leading the way offensively for Northwest Cedar Hill were Mikel Davis, Chase Viehland each with a rushing touchdown and Andrew Lenzen with a receiving touchdown.

Lindbergh (1-0) plays Eureka at Union on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-3) hosts Parkway South on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

