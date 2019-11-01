Lowpoint-Washburn upended Metro-East Lutheran 44-28 Friday at Metro-East Lutheran.
Running the ball was key for Lowpoint-Washburn. Leading rushers were John Rediger with two rushing touchdowns, Trent Hofstatter with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Jesse Knecht and Mason Krafft each with a rushing touchdown.
Leading the way offensively for Metro-East Lutheran were Zach Keplar with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and Tyler Williams with a rushing touchdown.
Lowpoint-Washburn (4-0) goes on the road to play Polo, Illinois on Friday, November 8.