Recap: Lutheran North beats St. Mary's

Lutheran North beat visiting St. Mary's 33-20 Friday.
Key offensive contributors for Lutheran North included Jaylin Carson with a rushing touchdown, Toriano Pride with a receiving touchdown, Travion Ford, Makai Parton each with a returning touchdown, Jacob Fuller and Caleb Fuller each with a field goal. Contributing offensively for St. Mary's were Kevin Coleman with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Zyon Gayfield with a rushing touchdown.
St. Mary's (1-1) hosts Trinity on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
