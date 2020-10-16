 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North beats St. Mary's
Recap: Lutheran North beats St. Mary's

Lutheran North beat visiting St. Mary's 33-20 Friday.

Key offensive contributors for Lutheran North included Jaylin Carson with a rushing touchdown, Toriano Pride with a receiving touchdown, Travion Ford, Makai Parton each with a returning touchdown, Jacob Fuller and Caleb Fuller each with a field goal. Contributing offensively for St. Mary's were Kevin Coleman with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Zyon Gayfield with a rushing touchdown.

St. Mary's (1-1) hosts Trinity on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

