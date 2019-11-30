Lutheran North waltzed over visiting Lathrop 38-24 Saturday.
Leading the way offensively for Lutheran North were Brian Brown, Jalen Head each with a rushing touchdown, Antonio Doyle, Kevon Jacobs and Jordan Smith each with a receiving touchdown.
