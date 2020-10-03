Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Parkway West

Lutheran North toppled Parkway West 34-6 Saturday at Francis Howell.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Lutheran North. Leading rushers were Chris Childs, Makai Parton and Ali Wells each with a rushing touchdown.
Lutheran North also got offensive contributions from Aleem Glass with a receiving touchdown and Jacob Fuller with a field goal. Ja'Marion Wayne led the way for Parkway West with a rushing touchdown.
Lutheran North (1-0) will play at Trinity on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway West (0-1) plays Summit at Francis Howell Central on Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m.
