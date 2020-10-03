 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Lutheran North toppled Parkway West 34-6 Saturday at Francis Howell.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Lutheran North. Leading rushers were Chris Childs, Makai Parton and Ali Wells each with a rushing touchdown.

Lutheran North also got offensive contributions from Aleem Glass with a receiving touchdown and Jacob Fuller with a field goal. Ja'Marion Wayne led the way for Parkway West with a rushing touchdown.

Lutheran North (1-0) will play at Trinity on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway West (0-1) plays Summit at Francis Howell Central on Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports