Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Westminster

Lutheran North upended Westminster 52-7 Saturday at Westminster.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for Lutheran North. Key receivers included Jackson Sommerville with two receiving touchdowns, Jaylin Carson, Kevon Jacobs and Maverick Reed III each with a receiving touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for Lutheran North were Brian Brown with a rushing touchdown and Julian Juszczyk with a returning touchdown. LJ Minner was the leading scorer for Westminster with a rushing touchdown.

Lutheran North (2-2) hosts Lutheran South on Friday at 7 p.m. Westminster (1-3) will be away at Priory on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m.