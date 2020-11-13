Recap: Lutheran North trounces Borgia

Lutheran North upended visiting Borgia 45-10 Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for Lutheran North were Jaylin Carson with three rushing touchdowns, Toriano Pride with two receiving touchdowns and Ali Wells with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Borgia were Alonzo MacDonald with a rushing touchdown and Jake Nowak with a field goal.
Lutheran North (5-0) goes on the road to play Blair Oaks on Saturday, November 21 at 1 p.m.
