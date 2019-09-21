Lutheran North triumphed over Westminster 63-14 Saturday at Westminster.
Adding offensive numbers for Lutheran North were Brian Brown with four rushing touchdowns, Jaylin Carson, Jalen Head, Ali Wells each with a rushing touchdown, Cameron Griffin and Aubrey Parker each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Westminster included Ben Chereji and LJ Minner each with a receiving touchdown.
Lutheran North (2-1) will host Lutheran South on Friday at 7 p.m. Westminster (0-4) goes on the road to play Priory on Saturday, September 28 at 1 p.m.