Recap: Lutheran North upends Trinity
Recap: Lutheran North upends Trinity

Toriano Pride scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lutheran North to a 34-7 victory over Trinity Friday at Trinity.

Jaylin Carson also contributed for Lutheran North with two rushing touchdowns. Malcolm Harvey led the way for Trinity with a receiving touchdown.

Lutheran North (2-0) will host St. Mary's on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Trinity (0-1) travels to St. Mary's on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

