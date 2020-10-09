Recap: Lutheran North upends Trinity

Toriano Pride scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lutheran North to a 34-7 victory over Trinity Friday at Trinity.
Jaylin Carson also contributed for Lutheran North with two rushing touchdowns. Malcolm Harvey led the way for Trinity with a receiving touchdown.
Lutheran North (2-0) will host St. Mary's on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Trinity (0-1) travels to St. Mary's on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.