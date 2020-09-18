Recap: Lutheran St. Charles trounces Hermann

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over Hermann 30-0 Friday at Hermann.
Running the ball was key for Lutheran St. Charles. Key rushers included Arlen Harris Jr. with two rushing touchdowns, Rhoderick Gibson and Ayden Harris each with a rushing touchdown.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) plays at home against Tolton Catholic on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Hermann (2-2) visits Owensville on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.