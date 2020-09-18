 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles trounces Hermann
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran St. Charles trounces Hermann

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Lutheran St. Charles triumphed over Hermann 30-0 Friday at Hermann.

Running the ball was key for Lutheran St. Charles. Key rushers included Arlen Harris Jr. with two rushing touchdowns, Rhoderick Gibson and Ayden Harris each with a rushing touchdown.

Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) plays at home against Tolton Catholic on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Hermann (2-2) visits Owensville on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports