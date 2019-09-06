Lutheran St. Charles pounded visiting Tolton Catholic 61-12 Friday.
Contributing offensively for Lutheran St. Charles were Arlen Harris Jr. with four rushing touchdowns, Kyle Taylor with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown, Seth Tucker with two receiving touchdowns and Ethan Hudson with a receiving touchdown. CJ Campbell led Tolton Catholic with two receiving touchdowns.
Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) plays at O'Fallon Christian on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Tolton Catholic (0-2) hosts Borgia on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.