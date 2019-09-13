Lutheran St. Charles trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 34-7 win over O'Fallon Christian Friday at O'Fallon Christian.
Lutheran St. Charles got offensive contributions from Arlen Harris Jr. with two rushing touchdowns and Kyle Taylor with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown. Kalin Black was the leading scorer for O'Fallon Christian with a receiving touchdown.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-0) hosts Duchesne on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-1) visits Trinity on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.