Recap: Lutheran St. Charles waltzes over Duchesne

Lutheran St. Charles trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 35-13 victory over Duchesne Friday at Duchesne.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Lutheran St. Charles. Leading rushers were Rhoderick Gibson and Arlen Harris Jr. each with two rushing touchdowns.
Key offensive contributors for Duchesne were Antwon Hayden with a rushing touchdown and Nathan DeGuentz with a receiving touchdown.
Lutheran St. Charles (2-1) will be away at Hermann on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Duchesne (2-1) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.