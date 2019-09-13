Marion trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 30-29 win over visiting Highland Friday.
Marion got offensive contributions from Jonathan Tucker with a rushing touchdown, Frankie Horner and Vince Newsome each with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Highland were Logan Chandler with three rushing touchdowns and Connor Sands with a receiving touchdown.
Marion (3-0) will play at Cahokia on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Highland (1-2) goes on the road to play Mascoutah on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.