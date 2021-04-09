Recap: Marion triumphs over Althoff
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDWARDSVILLE — Robert Battle certainly doesn’t look like a freshman.
Wesley Spitzmiller thought he was walking into football practice.
Carnahan football coach Darren Hale had a simple message for his team at halftime after a miserable first half where the offense committed fou…
PIASA — Gavin Day stuck his leg into the grass after taking the handoff and looked up.
TROY, Ill. — It is the type of moment Triad senior Casey Mattea lives for on the football field.
FLORISSANT — The Hazelwood Central Hawks were knocking on the door.
EAST ST. LOUIS — Every one of his four touchdowns was a favorite Saturday for East St. Louis sophomore running back Marquise Palmer.
Red Bud triumphed over visiting Madison, Illinois 48-0 Friday.
McCluer waltzed over Ritenour 50-32 Friday at Ritenour.