 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marion triumphs over Althoff
0 comments

Recap: Marion triumphs over Althoff

  • 0

Marion toppled Althoff 41-7 Friday at Althoff.

Stuart Johnson was the leading scorer for Althoff with a receiving touchdown.

Marion (4-0) visits Centralia, Illinois on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Althoff (0-4) plays at home against Carbondale on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports