Recap: Marquette slips past Kirkwood

Christopher Kreh scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Marquette to a 35-34 win over visiting Kirkwood Friday.
Marquette also got offensive contributions from Dorius Smith with a receiving touchdown and Sean Ward with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Kirkwood were Jaylen Phipps with two receiving touchdowns, Gerald Jackson with a rushing touchdown, William Lee with a receiving touchdown and Blaine Anderson with two field goals.
Marquette (2-0) plays at Oakville on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (0-1) will play Eureka at Union on Friday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m.
