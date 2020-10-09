 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette slips past Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Marquette slips past Kirkwood

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Christopher Kreh scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Marquette to a 35-34 win over visiting Kirkwood Friday.

Marquette also got offensive contributions from Dorius Smith with a receiving touchdown and Sean Ward with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Kirkwood were Jaylen Phipps with two receiving touchdowns, Gerald Jackson with a rushing touchdown, William Lee with a receiving touchdown and Blaine Anderson with two field goals.

Marquette (2-0) plays at Oakville on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (0-1) will play Eureka at Union on Friday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports