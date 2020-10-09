Recap: Marquette squeaks by Kirkwood

Christopher Kreh scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Marquette to a 35-34 victory over visiting Kirkwood Friday.
Marquette also got points from Dorius Smith with a receiving touchdown and Sean Ward with a returning touchdown. Contributing points for Kirkwood were Jaylen Phipps with two receiving touchdowns, Gerald Jackson with a rushing touchdown, William Lee with a receiving touchdown and Blaine Anderson with two field goals.
Marquette (2-0) will be away at Oakville on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (0-1) hosts Ladue on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
