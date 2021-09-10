Recap: Marquette triumphs over Parkway North

Marquette triumphed over visiting Parkway North 35-6 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Marquette. Key rushers included Jack Ahlbrand, Malique Flenoid and JaQuari Parks each with a rushing touchdown.
Gavin Marsh also contributed for Marquette with a receiving touchdown. Zyan Royal led the way for Parkway North with a rushing touchdown.
Marquette (2-1) visits Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Parkway North (2-1) hosts Riverview Gardens on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
