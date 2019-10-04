Marquette trounced Fox 37-7 Friday at Fox.
Running the ball was key for Marquette. Leading rushers were Christopher Kreh with two rushing touchdowns and George Williams with a rushing touchdown.
Marquette also got points from Collin Fisk with three field goals and Anthony Caldwell Jr. with a returning touchdown. Brock Inman led the way for Fox with a rushing touchdown.
Marquette (6-0) will host Pattonville on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Fox (4-2) hosts Hazelwood East on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.