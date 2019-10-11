Marquette breezed by visiting Pattonville 38-20 Friday.
Marquette got points from Christopher Kreh with two rushing touchdowns, Ben Cohen, Mac Cook each with a receiving touchdown, Sam Feldmann with a returning touchdown and Collin Fisk with a field goal. Key offensive players for Pattonville were Delvin Whittaker with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown and Alijah Carter with a rushing touchdown.
Marquette (7-0) travels to Eureka on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Pattonville (1-6) plays at Ladue on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.