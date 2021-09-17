Recap: Mascoutah breezes by Waterloo

Mascoutah waltzed over visiting Waterloo 42-21 Friday.

Passing played a key role in the win for Mascoutah. Key receivers included Quincy Hall with two receiving touchdowns, Shaun Kendrick and Allen Middleton each with a receiving touchdown.

Chase Hanson also contributed for Mascoutah with two rushing touchdowns. Key offensive contributors for Waterloo were Tanner Fry with two rushing touchdowns and Evan Davis with a rushing touchdown.

Mascoutah (4-0) will be away at Jerseyville on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Waterloo (2-2) will host Civic Memorial on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.