Mascoutah trailed by 12 after the first half but rallied for a 36-33 victory over visiting Highland Friday.
Contributing for Mascoutah were Devin Wills with three rushing touchdowns, Aidan Jones and Timothy Middleton each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Highland were Connor Sands with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Logan Chandler and Brett Wuebbles each with a rushing touchdown.
Mascoutah (3-1) plays at Civic Memorial on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Highland (1-3) will host Waterloo on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.