Recap: Mascoutah triumphs over Centralia, Illinois

Chase Hanson notched four rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown to lead Mascoutah to a 42-7 win over Centralia, Illinois Friday at Centralia, Illinois.
Shaun Kendrick also contributed for Mascoutah with a receiving touchdown. Amir Johnson led the way for Centralia, Illinois with a rushing touchdown.
Mascoutah (3-0) will host Waterloo on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Centralia, Illinois (2-1) will host Carbondale on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
