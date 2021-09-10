 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah triumphs over Centralia, Illinois
Chase Hanson notched four rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown to lead Mascoutah to a 42-7 win over Centralia, Illinois Friday at Centralia, Illinois.

Shaun Kendrick also contributed for Mascoutah with a receiving touchdown. Amir Johnson led the way for Centralia, Illinois with a rushing touchdown.

Mascoutah (3-0) will host Waterloo on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Centralia, Illinois (2-1) will host Carbondale on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

