Mascoutah waltzed over Centralia, Illinois 48-27 Friday at Centralia, Illinois.
Contributing points for Mascoutah were Devin Wills with a receiving touchdownfour rushing touchdowns, Devon Ross with a rushing touchdown, Christian Harms with a receiving touchdown and Logen Timmon with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Centralia, Illinois were Cunningham, Markus and Woolbright each with a receiving touchdown.
Mascoutah (2-1) will host Highland on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Centralia, Illinois (1-2) will host Carbondale on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.