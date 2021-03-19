Recap: Mascoutah upends Highland

Mascoutah breezed by visiting Highland 35-20 Friday.
Receiving played a key role in the win for Mascoutah. Key receivers included Aidan Jones with two receiving touchdowns and Christian Harms with a receiving touchdown.
Chase Hanson also contributed for Mascoutah with two rushing touchdowns. Highland got points from Logan Chandler, Brent Wuebbles each with a rushing touchdown and Cade Altadonna with a receiving touchdown.
Mascoutah (1-0) visits Collinsville on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Highland (0-1) hosts Triad on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.