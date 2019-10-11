Devin Wills notched a receiving touchdown and four rushing touchdowns to lead Mascoutah to a 48-28 victory over Jerseyville Friday at Jerseyville.
Other players with numbers for Mascoutah included Devon Ross with a rushing touchdown and Aidan Jones with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Jerseyville were Carter Quinn with three rushing touchdowns and Brian McDonald with a rushing touchdown.
Mascoutah (4-3) hosts Waterloo on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Jerseyville (2-5) plays at Highland on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.