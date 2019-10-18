Mascoutah defeated visiting Waterloo 42-17 Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Mascoutah were Devin Wills with three rushing touchdowns, Timothy Middleton with two receiving touchdowns and Terrance Buckingham with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Waterloo were Tyson Roedl with a returning touchdowna field goal and Dustin Crawford with a receiving touchdown.
Mascoutah (5-3) visits Carterville on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Waterloo (1-7) will host Mater Dei on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.