Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Alton Marquette
Mater Dei trounced Alton Marquette 49-6 Saturday at Alton Marquette.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Mater Dei. Leading rushers were Reed Braundmeier with two rushing touchdowns, Nolan Foppe and Jayce Napovanice each with a rushing touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for Mater Dei were Carson Loepker with two receiving touchdowns and Mitchell Haake with a receiving touchdown. Jake Hewitt led the way for Alton Marquette with a rushing touchdown.

Mater Dei (1-0) plays at home against Staunton on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. Alton Marquette (0-1) hosts Salem, Illinois on Friday at 7 p.m.

