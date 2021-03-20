Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Alton Marquette

Mater Dei trounced Alton Marquette 49-6 Saturday at Alton Marquette.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Mater Dei. Leading rushers were Reed Braundmeier with two rushing touchdowns, Nolan Foppe and Jayce Napovanice each with a rushing touchdown.
Also adding offensive numbers for Mater Dei were Carson Loepker with two receiving touchdowns and Mitchell Haake with a receiving touchdown. Jake Hewitt led the way for Alton Marquette with a rushing touchdown.
Mater Dei (1-0) plays at home against Staunton on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. Alton Marquette (0-1) hosts Salem, Illinois on Friday at 7 p.m.