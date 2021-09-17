 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Alton Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Alton Marquette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mater Dei upended visiting Alton Marquette 65-12 in double overtime Friday.

Contributing offensively for Mater Dei were Cameron Haag with two receiving touchdownstwo returning touchdowns, Jayce Napovanice with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Trey Gerdes with two receiving touchdowns, Drake Rensing with a rushing touchdown and Markus Kehrer with a field goal. Contributing points for Alton Marquette were Johnny Everage with a rushing touchdown and Evan Norwood with a receiving touchdown.

Mater Dei (4-0) will host Quincy Notre Dame on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Alton Marquette (0-4) will host Nashville on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News