Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Alton Marquette

Contributing offensively for Mater Dei were Cameron Haag with two receiving touchdownstwo returning touchdowns, Jayce Napovanice with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Trey Gerdes with two receiving touchdowns, Drake Rensing with a rushing touchdown and Markus Kehrer with a field goal. Contributing points for Alton Marquette were Johnny Everage with a rushing touchdown and Evan Norwood with a receiving touchdown.