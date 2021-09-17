Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Alton Marquette

Mater Dei upended visiting Alton Marquette 65-12 in double overtime Friday.
Contributing offensively for Mater Dei were Cameron Haag with two receiving touchdownstwo returning touchdowns, Jayce Napovanice with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Trey Gerdes with two receiving touchdowns, Drake Rensing with a rushing touchdown and Markus Kehrer with a field goal. Contributing points for Alton Marquette were Johnny Everage with a rushing touchdown and Evan Norwood with a receiving touchdown.
Mater Dei (4-0) will host Quincy Notre Dame on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Alton Marquette (0-4) will host Nashville on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
