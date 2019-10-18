Team up with us for 99¢

Mater Dei upended Lutheran South 54-0 Friday at Lutheran South.

Running played a key role in the win for Mater Dei. Leading rushers were Jayce Napovanice with three rushing touchdowns, Reed Braundmeier and Nolan Foppe each with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with numbers for Mater Dei were Ben Kassen, Zach Napovanice each with a receiving touchdown and Trey Gerdes with a returning touchdown.

Mater Dei (7-1) travels to Waterloo on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (0-8) will host St. Mary's on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

