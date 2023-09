Mater Dei triumphed over visiting Madison, Illinois 52-18 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Mater Dei. Leading rushers were Markus Kehrer with two rushing touchdowns, Deacon Hagan, Chase Jansen and Garrick Winkeler each with a rushing touchdown.

Elliot Rakers also contributed for Mater Dei with two receiving touchdowns. Contributing offensively for Madison, Illinois were Isaiah Williams with a receiving touchdown, Elijah Franklin and Tarlon Wilbourn each with a returning touchdown.

Mater Dei (3-1) plays at home against Macomb on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. Madison, Illinois (0-4) hosts Oblong on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.