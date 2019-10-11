Mater Dei upended visiting Granite City 49-14 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Mater Dei. Key rushers included Zach Napovanice with two rushing touchdowns, Nolan Foppe and Cameron Kreke each with a rushing touchdown.
Mater Dei also got offensive contributions from Ben Kassen with two receiving touchdowns and Mitchell Haake with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Granite City included Freddy Edwards with a rushing touchdown and Aaron Barnett with a receiving touchdown.
Mater Dei (6-1) will play at Lutheran South on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Granite City (2-5) travels to Cardinal Ritter on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.