Recap: Mater Dei upends Althoff
Cameron Haag scored two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Mater Dei to a 31-13 victory over Althoff Friday at Althoff.

Jayce Napovanice also contributed for Mater Dei with a returning touchdown. Althoff got points from Alex Poettker with a rushing touchdown and Andrew Lyke with a receiving touchdown.

Mater Dei (3-0) will host Alton Marquette on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Althoff (1-2) will host Mount Vernon, Illinois on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

