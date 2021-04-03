 Skip to main content
Recap: Mater Dei upends Nashville
Mater Dei defeated visiting Nashville 41-26 Saturday.

Mater Dei got points from Nolan Foppe with two rushing touchdowns, Mitchell Haake with two receiving touchdowns, Jayce Napovanice with a receiving touchdown and Carson Loepker with a returning touchdown. Contributing points for Nashville were Connor Gladson with a rushing touchdown and Nick Miller with a receiving touchdown.

Mater Dei (3-0) hosts Hillsboro, Illinois on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. Nashville (2-1) will host Du Quoin on Friday at 7 p.m.

