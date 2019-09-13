Subscribe for 99¢

Mater Dei breezed by Althoff 41-20 Friday at Althoff.

Contributing offensively for Mater Dei were Zach Napovanice with two receiving touchdownstwo rushing touchdowns, Reed Braundmeier with a rushing touchdown and Tyler Jasper with a receiving touchdown. Althoff got offensive contributions from Nick Alberico, Jhayden Fridge and Jordan Warner each with a receiving touchdown.

Mater Dei (2-1) plays at Freeburg on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Althoff (0-3) hosts Mount Vernon, Illinois on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments