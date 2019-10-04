Red October special: Subscribe now

Mater Dei defeated visiting Quincy Notre Dame 43-20 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Mater Dei. Key rushers included Zach Napovanice with two rushing touchdowns, Reed Braundmeier and Nolan Foppe each with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with numbers for Mater Dei included Mitchell Haake, Ben Kassen each with a receiving touchdown and Grant Cox with a field goal. Key offensive contributors for Quincy Notre Dame were Jack Marth, Johnny Ohnemus and Ike Wiley each with a rushing touchdown.

Mater Dei (5-1) plays at home against Granite City on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Quincy Notre Dame (3-1) plays at home against Alton Marquette on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

