McCluer North pounded visiting Parkway South 58-6 Saturday.
Key offensive players for McCluer North were Angelo Butts with three rushing touchdowns, Travon Springfield with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown, Nykel Day with a rushing touchdown, Chase Martin, Taylor Temple and De'Von Williams each with a receiving touchdown. Mason Lange led Parkway South with a receiving touchdown.
McCluer North (2-1) travels to McCluer on Saturday, September 21 at noon. Parkway South (0-3) will play at Marquette on Friday at 7 p.m.