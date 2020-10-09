 Skip to main content
Recap: Mehlville downs Oakville
Mehlville squeaked by Oakville 24-21 Friday at Oakville.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Mehlville. Leading rushers were Eric Ohmer with two rushing touchdowns and Izayah Hannam-Lewis with a rushing touchdown.

Genti Dullovi also contributed for Mehlville with a field goal. Oakville got offensive contributions from Kamerin McCalip with a rushing touchdown, Tyler Lanzarini with a receiving touchdown and Jacobi Woods with a returning touchdown.

Mehlville (1-0) plays at home against Webster Groves on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Oakville (0-1) plays at home against Marquette on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

