Mehlville toppled visiting Parkway South 49-19 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Mehlville. Contributing to their ground game were Will McCaine, Jacobi Shelton each with three rushing touchdowns and Steven Haverstick with a rushing touchdown.

Key offensive contributors for Parkway South included Jack Crayton and Mason Lange each with a receiving touchdown.

Mehlville (5-3) hosts Oakville on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (0-8) will host Lindbergh on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

