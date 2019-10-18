Mehlville toppled visiting Parkway South 49-19 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Mehlville. Contributing to their ground game were Will McCaine, Jacobi Shelton each with three rushing touchdowns and Steven Haverstick with a rushing touchdown.
Key offensive contributors for Parkway South included Jack Crayton and Mason Lange each with a receiving touchdown.
Mehlville (5-3) hosts Oakville on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (0-8) will host Lindbergh on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.